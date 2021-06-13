TerraKRW Hits Market Cap of $44.06 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 13th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $44.06 million and approximately $52,390.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00173366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00190892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.01105907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,039.49 or 0.99950498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,692,898,040 coins and its circulating supply is 50,692,168,931 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

