Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.10 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.