Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $4.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the highest is $4.10 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEVA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

