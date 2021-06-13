Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Position Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 138.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

