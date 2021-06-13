Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31. Textron has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Textron will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Textron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 554,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 134,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

