Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of TXT opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after buying an additional 545,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

