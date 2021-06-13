Tezos (XTZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86.22 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and $86.22 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00008521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015341 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 466.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 878,685,508 coins and its circulating supply is 848,572,685 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

