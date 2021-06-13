The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,245.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,028.96 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $498.29 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,149.15.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,589 shares of company stock valued at $30,347,809. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

