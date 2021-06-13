The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.92. 6,912,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

