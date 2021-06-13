The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of The Coca-Cola worth $222,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,825,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,090,448. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.