The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $40,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $56.16 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $56.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $242.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.