The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock worth $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE KO opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

