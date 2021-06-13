The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock Position Reduced by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lessened its holdings in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. The Community Financial makes up about 9.9% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned 9.90% of The Community Financial worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The Community Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

The Community Financial Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

