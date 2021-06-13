The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.80% of The Cooper Companies worth $339,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 636,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $375.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

