The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Foundry Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $37,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.23.

Shares of GS traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $356.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

