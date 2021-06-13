The Graph Hits Market Capitalization of $758.99 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $758.99 million and approximately $49.26 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00787618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.04 or 0.08122725 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.