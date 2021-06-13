The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,049. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.32. The company has a market cap of $330.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

