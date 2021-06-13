The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of The Home Depot worth $424,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $310.77. 2,785,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

