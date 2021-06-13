The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,638 shares during the period. The Kroger makes up about 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after buying an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

