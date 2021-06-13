The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,584,814 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.31% of The Mosaic worth $36,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after buying an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 52.5% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

