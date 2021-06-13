The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.31% of The Progressive worth $172,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $93.60. 2,641,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

