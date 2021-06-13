The Sandbox Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $192.48 million and $24.98 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $763.68 or 0.01964078 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015740 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

