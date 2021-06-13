The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,156 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.53% of The St. Joe worth $215,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The St. Joe by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The St. Joe by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in The St. Joe by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JOE opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

