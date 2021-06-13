The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.98% of The Toro worth $331,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in The Toro by 248.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Toro by 405.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Janey sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $80,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,087.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,755 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $105.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

