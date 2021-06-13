The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.04% of The Travelers Companies worth $391,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.48 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

