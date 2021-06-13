The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.