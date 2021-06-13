The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in The Walt Disney by 26.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 73,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $177.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

