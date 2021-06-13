THEKEY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $80,344.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $80,344.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000073 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001508 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

