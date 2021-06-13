Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lifted by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.6% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,714,000 after buying an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $465.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.57 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

