Thisoption Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.16 Million (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thisoption has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and $4.16 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00003016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00167283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189670 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.01160171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.92 or 0.99850289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

