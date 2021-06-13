THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $97.87 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $8.32 or 0.00021319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00056876 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00165106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00187131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.82 or 0.01134232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.99 or 0.99928066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 213,536,800 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

