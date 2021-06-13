Thore Cash (TCH) 1-Day Volume Hits $120,947.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $36,197.30 and approximately $120,947.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00438467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

