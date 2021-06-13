Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 800.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.