Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKS stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.