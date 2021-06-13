ThreeFold One Day Volume Tops $8,615.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for $0.0821 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $8,615.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00164857 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00186630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.38 or 0.01081743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,986.32 or 1.00083201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

