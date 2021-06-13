Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $51.02 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00150159 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000554 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

