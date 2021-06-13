Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Capitalization Tops $5.24 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $5.24 million and $58,794.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.95 or 0.00791630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.06 or 0.07979119 BTC.

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

