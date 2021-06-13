Titan Coin (TTN) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.09 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008138 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000228 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

