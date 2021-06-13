TokenPay Price Hits $0.0746 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0746 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.65 million and $165,841.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,887.44 or 0.99681902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008626 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

