Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 6,532 Shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teledyne FLIR were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 55,368 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne FLIR during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne FLIR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,584,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,263,000 after purchasing an additional 117,647 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.12. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CAO Travis Barton Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,724 shares of company stock valued at $20,086,181 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne FLIR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

