Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,039 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

ALK opened at $65.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $962,341.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,864 shares of company stock worth $5,902,817. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

