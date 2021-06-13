Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,678 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,064 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

