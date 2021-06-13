Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 126,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ELS opened at $75.94 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $76.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

