Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.07 Million Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,007 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 36.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $37,768,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

BPY stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPY. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

