Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.54 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $203.60 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.98.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

