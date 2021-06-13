Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,490 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

