Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,148 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,148 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,940.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.30 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

