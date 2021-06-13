Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,233 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after acquiring an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $120.94 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

