Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 467,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $121.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.22.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

