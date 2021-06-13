TouchCon (TOC) Reaches One Day Volume of $39,374.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 63.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $94,624.38 and $39,374.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 70.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

