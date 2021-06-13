Tourist Token (TOTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $22,013.99

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 48% lower against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a market cap of $22,013.99 and $17.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tourist Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00164316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00187849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.01135637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,037.58 or 1.00320745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

